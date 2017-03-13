There’s a video that shows when Keane’s son was killed, he was shot while running away from a threat. It looks like when pressure was on the line, Andrew’s (Ryan Shibley) gut reaction was to leave his fellow soldiers in the lurch and save himself. But this was Keane’s son’s third tour in Iraq. He was not a privileged kid who begrudgingly went to war in order to boost his mother’s campaign. So we’d like to give this soldier the benefit of the doubt. There might be more to the story than what this video appears to show.