Hello. It's Adele. She was just wondering: After all these years of wishing you looked like someone else, would you like to get over it?More specifically, she's admitting that while she struggles with her body image, she continues to return to certain questions: "There's only one of you, so why would you want to look like everyone else? Why would you want to have the same hairstyle as everybody else and have the same opinions as everybody else?"We can think of a few reasons we might want hair as voluminous as the "Hello" singer's, but her point, made yesterday on SiriusXM during an open "Town Hall" interview, is well-taken: Body insecurities can — and should — coexist with body pride. "I do have body image problems, for sure," she admitted, "but I don't let them ruin my life at all, and there's bigger issues going on in the world than how I might feel about myself." Adele is just one of the many celebrities — including Shawn Johnson, Claire Danes, and Ariel Winter — who have recently added refreshing perspectives to the body-image conversation. Is there something in the air this month? Whatever it is, we're enjoying it.