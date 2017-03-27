Things are all starting to come together, but with two episodes left in the season, there will definitely be a few more bumps in the road before Adal meets his maker. President-elect Keane is hanging by a thread and she hasn’t even officially taken office. If Carrie demands a full guarantee that Franny will forever remain by her side in exchange for her help, we’re confident that Keane would now be singing a different tune in response. Keane’s learning the hard way that when it comes to running the free world, not everything can be color by number.