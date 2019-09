That might not sound like the most scintillating Sunday night television — especially since viewers are accustomed to deciphering government coverups and elaborate terrorism plots that end in dramatic shootouts and literal ticking time-bombs. ("Will she pass Go?" doesn't make for a great cliffhanger.) But Danes has been making the argument that Carrie deserves some R&R for quite awhile. “I want to see more of the boring work involved in just maintaining a healthy plateau,” she told the New Yorker in 2013. “I think we have to see her slog through the daily grind. I think we owe it to audiences.”