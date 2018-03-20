But, Andy would be the first to tell you, this isn’t a story about which handsome dude the firefighter will choose. Instead, it’s the story of an intensely capable woman working her way to greatness, which is emblematic of her actual most important non-familial relationship: the one she has with best friend and Station 19 colleague Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre). There’s a reason one of the first things ultra-competitive Maya says to Andy in Station is, “That stuff’s not gonna fly when we’re running this place.” For the record, “that stuff,” is their male coworkers using firefighting to score points with the ladies they save. As we see in “Stuck,” Maya and Andy are ambitious, and that opening salvo isn’t an empty threat.