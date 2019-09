When Kepner (Sarah Drew) tells you not to horseplay, please listen. I feel like the rugby player team manager whose ear she cut off is the first medical sight gag we've seen in quite awhile (maybe this whole season?) and while it pays off, it is gross. It is hard to say if Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) tripping on it or the girl whose ear it sees it on the floor is the more repulsive moment. It gets Wilson kicked out of the ER by the hospital's legal team, so she shows up drunk to Game Night and more on that later. Did it annoy everyone else that they listened to Hunt (Kevin McKidd) after totally ignoring her