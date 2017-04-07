5 Extremely Weird Tinder Dates I've Been On

The combination of an open mind and an eagerness to sow wild oats can be both a blessing and a curse: I know this to be true. Thanks to the rise of dating apps like Tinder, when I've found myself bored, lonely, and itching to experience something, I'm able to do so quickly — to mixed results.
My early- and mid-20s were filled with both ill-advised romantic decisions and strange yet gratifying sexual encounters that I'll be deeply thankful for when I'm in my 80s. Especially in my younger years, I was someone who said "yes" a lot — and that included going on dates with even questionable Tinder matches. As a result, I've been on some very weird dates, ones that have stayed with me to this day: After all, sometimes an odd date leaves you with a best friend six months later, and other times it leaves you with a lifelong aversion to pierced British men.
Of course, I'm not the only one with a portfolio of Tinder dating horror stories. If you recently went out with someone who turned out to secretly have another serious partner or expressed some truly terrifying political views, rest assured you're not alone. Seek comfort and humor in the five weirdest Tinder dates I've been on.
Names have been changed to protect the identity of those discussed.