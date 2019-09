With Riverdale and its "twincest" jokes, plus the Jaime-Cersei dynamic on Game Of Thrones, TV is officially at capacity when it comes to characters giving off serious incest vibes. Grey's Anatomy is the latest show to hop on this trend, with last night's episode featuring some hardcore flirting between step-siblings Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary). Fans have no idea what to make of it.