One of Grey's Anatomy's most devastating breakups might be headed toward a happier ending. On this week's episode of the ABC drama, it seems like April and Jackson might soon be swiping right on a new future together.
As the rest of the Seattle doctors are caught up in some fresh drama — a new doc arrives to manage the residents — April Kepner seems a little unbothered. She's just downloaded Tinder and has a host of new prospects on her mind.
"You're on Tinder?" Jackson asks April quizzically. When she reminds him that he is, too, he seems funnily shaken. "Not...not lately. How did you know that?"
It turns out that April saw him on the app — and swiped left.
As the rest of the Seattle doctors are caught up in some fresh drama — a new doc arrives to manage the residents — April Kepner seems a little unbothered. She's just downloaded Tinder and has a host of new prospects on her mind.
"You're on Tinder?" Jackson asks April quizzically. When she reminds him that he is, too, he seems funnily shaken. "Not...not lately. How did you know that?"
It turns out that April saw him on the app — and swiped left.
Advertisement
Even @Tinder wants them together💗💗They are matched!!! MINT TO BE😍😍😍 #Japril @sarahdrew @iJesseWilliams pic.twitter.com/mVSTAk619w— Ouaf Kepner-Avery 🌸 (@ouafaealaoui) November 4, 2016
But Grey's fans are still holding out hope for the pair to get back together. Online, Japril 'shippers suggest that Jackson's support of April's dating is half-hearted, and that he's really rethinking their split.
When you're completely "ok" with your not-so-ex-wife/best friend going on a date with another guy..... #Japril @iJesseWilliams @sarahdrew pic.twitter.com/pFxOuAaEZE— Safae Megzari (@safaemegzari) November 4, 2016
Like they even sit on the couch like a married couple so why aren't they married #greysanatomy #Japril pic.twitter.com/rNvr6jlO1Q— Madison (@japrilotp) November 4, 2016
Seriously, why is April on Tinder when she could make it work with the god-like baby daddy she has at home?! #Japril #GreysAnatomy— biekss🎀 (@ibieker) November 4, 2016
You can clearly see that he wanted to do was kiss her😍😍😭😍😭😍 #INotOk #Japril #JacksonAveryImWatchingYou pic.twitter.com/G8Zit3RayZ— Safae Megzari (@safaemegzari) November 4, 2016
I just want April and Jackson back together on Grey's.— a m b e r l e y 🍁 (@Amberley_Faith) November 4, 2016
After all the drama they've been through, we know Jackson and April belong together. Now it's just time for these two to get the memo.
Advertisement