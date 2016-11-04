Story from TV Shows

The Internet Is Loving The Possibility Of This "New" Grey's Anatomy Couple

Hunter Harris
One of Grey's Anatomy's most devastating breakups might be headed toward a happier ending. On this week's episode of the ABC drama, it seems like April and Jackson might soon be swiping right on a new future together.

As the rest of the Seattle doctors are caught up in some fresh drama — a new doc arrives to manage the residents — April Kepner seems a little unbothered. She's just downloaded Tinder and has a host of new prospects on her mind.

"You're on Tinder?" Jackson asks April quizzically. When she reminds him that he is, too, he seems funnily shaken. "Not...not lately. How did you know that?"

It turns out that April saw him on the app — and swiped left.
But Grey's fans are still holding out hope for the pair to get back together. Online, Japril 'shippers suggest that Jackson's support of April's dating is half-hearted, and that he's really rethinking their split.
After all the drama they've been through, we know Jackson and April belong together. Now it's just time for these two to get the memo.
