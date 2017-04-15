With Riverdale and its "twincest" jokes, plus the Jaime-Cersei dynamic on Game Of Thrones, TV is officially at capacity when it comes to characters giving off serious incest vibes. Grey's Anatomy is the latest show to hop on this trend, with last night's episode featuring some hardcore flirting between step-siblings Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary). Fans have no idea what to make of it.
Normally, all eyes are on Jackson and April (Sarah Drew). Fans affectionately refer to the ship as "Japril," and the two even have a child together, so you'd think their future is somewhat set. But then Thursday night's episode came around.
Advertisement
In the episode, Jackson comforts Maggie who is dealing with her mother's death.
“You and I are kind of like family,” he says. Except not kind of. They are. Maggie's father and Jackson's stepfather are the same person: Richard Webber, played by James Pickens Jr. That's why, when things started to get cosy between them, fans began freaking out.
Maggie how you just gon come at Jackson like that girl !? ? ... @iJesseWilliams #GreysAnatomy #TGIT pic.twitter.com/nNQJdtQlzy— Nickeisha Mckenzie (@TheNicksterrr__) April 7, 2017
"Maggie how you just gon come at Jackson like that girl!?" a fan tweeted.
Jackson and Maggie are kinda brother and sister and I just realized this??????— natalia (@natfaith) April 14, 2017
"Jackson and Maggie are kinda brother and sister and I just realised this??????" another posted.
Okay I'm gonna say this ONE time. Jackson Avery and Maggie Pierce are step siblings. Stop being gross, stop smoking meth. #GreysAnatomy— amrita (@santiagoskepner) March 24, 2017
"Okay I'm gonna say this ONE time," a user writes. "Jackson Avery and Maggie Pierce are step siblings. Stop being gross, stop smoking meth."
And then there's my personal favourite:
"If maggie moves on to jackson ill fukkin slice her *smiley face*."
We're crossing our fingers that the Grey's Anatomy creators don't actually move forward on this storyline, because they'll only end up regretting it. Even Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch admits the "twincest" jokes for the show have gotten out of hand.
"We [in the Riverdale cast] thought [the term twincest] was funny in the beginning, but now actually people genuinely believe it," Petsch told Entertainment Tonight. "We never were incestuous, and it's honestly like a joke that we played around with on set that probably was taken a little bit too far."
So when it comes to incest, maybe let's just...not.
Advertisement