Let's talk about sex, babies. As things heat up in the bedroom with Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and the guy who is not Jackson Clive, everyone has sex on the brain. So, Maggie asks Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) about having him over for a game night. Yes, it is a terrible idea.
Meredith and Wilson (Camilla Luddington) are going for that patent that Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), the new badass on Station 19, got them a meeting about last week. The doctor who holds it just died, and now his daughter is coming. Then, (twist! as Wilson says) they discover that woman is Meredith's "Auntie" Marie (Rachel Ticotin). A whole mini-drama plays out from there, in which Ellis Grey comes back from the grave to smack Mer upside the head. You got got, Grey.
Karev (Justin Chambers) and Amelia's 12-year-old singer with the brain tumour wants pot for her nausea, which is legal in Washington state. So he asks Bailey (Chandra Wilson) for permission in front of the board which stretches incredulity. Her grandmother gets mad, which is about the most reasonable thing to happen in the entire episode. It ends with the kid eating a burger and serves more as a message about how addiction and not drugs are the problem. In a world where narcotics and health care are issues in disarray, Grey's is ready to take a lot of stands this season, and I'm loving it.
When Kepner (Sarah Drew) tells you not to horseplay, please listen. I feel like the rugby player team manager whose ear she cut off is the first medical sight gag we've seen in quite awhile (maybe this whole season?) and while it pays off, it is gross. It is hard to say if Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) tripping on it or the girl whose ear it sees it on the floor is the more repulsive moment. It gets Wilson kicked out of the ER by the hospital's legal team, so she shows up drunk to Game Night and more on that later. Did it annoy everyone else that they listened to Hunt (Kevin McKidd) after totally ignoring her?
Now, about the team manager: she's also got a hole in her heart (and a sixth sense that Jackson (Jesse Williams) & Maggie have the hots for each other). Maggie has a plan to fix it. Jackson is working on her ear while Maggie monitors her heart. They can't stop competing with each other about their respective S.O.s while they're in the OR. Oh, and her father is a medical malpractice lawyer, so this is going straight to court. Their couple name should be Mackson, right?
Now back to game night: April has a breakdown over rules, and Clive HAS A WIFE! Never date a guy from Tinder.
You heard Sarah Drew is leaving the show, right? I'm hoping they send her out in a blaze of glory rather than having her find God again. Exiting game night with that skeeze ball Koracick (Greg Germann) is quite the statement. At least extra-horny Amelia didn't hook up with him and ASKED HUNT FOR A MERCY FUCK INSTEAD. There is so much that is all-caps worthy in this episode.
Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and Lady Deluca (Stefania Spampinat) discover that one doctor is driving up the motherhood mortality rates in the hospital with her high rate of C-sections. I predict that Capshaw leaving the show is to go work on this study abroad somewhere with her Italian lover.
Jackson dumping his girlfriend and coming back for Maggie after all this goes down was already swoon-worthy enough. His little speech though? Total panty dropper. But, seriously, how will they tell their parents about this not incestuous but not right relationship?
