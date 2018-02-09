Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Weber (James Pickens, Jr.) are treating one of his friends who is a recovering alcoholic with cirrhosis who cannot get a liver transplant. I guessed at the outset of the episode that he is going to inspire her in her project for the contest because she is blocked under pressure. When they reintroduce her spleen removal from the hacking who grew new tiny spleens in her brain, I placed my bet on the two of them working together. Also, I had my gallbladder removed, and I am looking that condition up on Wed MD as soon as this episode is over because holy shit. It was at approximately 37 minutes into the show that Jo (Camilla Luddington) gave her the a-ha moment that was obviously coming. She's going to develop and harvest organs based on this anomaly. She's welcome to all the tiny gallbladders that I assume are floating around inside me. Putting Jo on the paper and naming her, at her request, as Dr. Josephine Brooke Wilson, is the icing on the "Paul is dead" cake. No Beatles jokes.