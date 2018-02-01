Cayne will join the cast of the ABC series for multiple episodes in season 14 as a trans woman who undergoes vaginoplasty surgery. Cayne's storyline, THR reports, was inspired by a real medical breakthrough that benefited the trans community. Hayley Anthony, a trans woman, helped Jess Ting, the director of surgery at the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at Mount Sinai, develop new procedures for gender confirmation surgery.