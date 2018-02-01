According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grey's Anatomy has a "groundbreaking" new storyline in the works, and has hired actress Candis Cayne to help tell it.
Cayne will join the cast of the ABC series for multiple episodes in season 14 as a trans woman who undergoes vaginoplasty surgery. Cayne's storyline, THR reports, was inspired by a real medical breakthrough that benefited the trans community. Hayley Anthony, a trans woman, helped Jess Ting, the director of surgery at the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at Mount Sinai, develop new procedures for gender confirmation surgery.
This won't be the first time Cayne used television to tell stories of the trans community. She appeared opposite Caitlyn Jenner on E!'s docu-series I Am Cait, in which she advocated for trans issues. Cayne also recently appeared on the series Transparent.
Advertisement
Cayne has also appeared on a number of other TV programs, including Dirty Sexy Money, Nip/Tuck, Elementary, and, recently, The Magicians, where she portrayed Fairy Queen. (Though you may not be able to recognize her under all that mystical makeup.)
The TV star seemingly teased her Grey's Anatomy role earlier this week on Instagram.
"Somewhere In Hollywood, In a trailer, doing a show I can’t talk about, feeling thankful #actressing #working #keepitcoming"
The actress took to Instagram to share her big news about joining the Shondaland family.
"So Excited about this," she wrote in a caption of a pic of the THR announcement.
This isn't the first time Grey's Anatomy has tackled issues that some people face within the trans community. In January, the show featured a storyline in which intern Casey (Alex Blue Davis), a "proud trans man," hacks into the DMV system when they refuse to issue him a license that reflects his gender.
Advertisement