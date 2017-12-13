When news broke in August that Shonda Rhimes is leaving ABC for Netflix, fans of ABC's existing Shondaland series wondered what would happen to their favorite shows. Luckily, they're not going anywhere. Scandal will finish its final season on ABC, and How to Get Away with Murder and Grey's Anatomy will stay on the network, too. Plus, Grey's Anatomy has an untitled firefighter spinoff in the works, and that will be on ABC, too.
We don't know a ton about the spinoff yet, but we've rounded up what we know about the upcoming series so far. For one thing, Grey's Ben Warren (Jason George) will star in the series, alongside Jaina Lee Ortiz. So if you loved Ben's brief experience with firefighting in Grey's season 14, get ready for more in the new show. This isn't the first Grey's spinoff — that was Private Practice, starring Kate Walsh. Private Practice ran for six seasons, so why mess with what works?
We'll be updating this slideshow as ABC reveals more information, so check back for more updates on the new series.
