One small step for man, one big step for the Shonda Rhimes universe. The Grey's Anatomy spin-off, Station 19, has its first official trailer, and delivers two full minutes of drama, heartbreak, and steamy romance, and that's just the beginning.
Set three blocks away from Grey's Anatomy's Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Station 19 follows the firefighters who brave the emergencies that send patients to the hospital in the first place. This means that, yes, there will be familiar faces in the series. Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey in the original series and co-executive produces the new show, appears in the trailer, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner and writer Stacy McKee said there was "a lot of potential for cross-pollination" in "small ways or big ways." Sounds like Meredith won't be the only Grey's face to pop up.
Right now, the straight-to-series first season comes with just ten episodes, but judging from the trailer, they won't be lacking in excitement. The two-minute glimpse sets us up for what's to come, so already we know there's a fire (duh), an accident (the main character, Andy, played by Jaina Lee Ortiz, must take over as chief when her father is injured in action), and a love triangle. We also get glimpses of tearful fights, ill-advised make-outs, and Andy crying in the closet of Grey Sloan Memorial as Meredith keeps watch outside.
The cast includes Grey's Anatomy regular Jason George, Grey Damon, Miguel Sandoval, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Jay Hayden, Barrett Doss, and Alberto Frezza. Station 19 premieres on March 22 on ABC. Watch the first trailer below!
Head three blocks down from Grey Sloan Memorial and into the fire...Here's your first look at the official trailer for #Station19, premiering March 22 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/9tCJyEkwng— Station 19 (@Station19) February 2, 2018
