Right now, the straight-to-series first season comes with just ten episodes, but judging from the trailer, they won't be lacking in excitement. The two-minute glimpse sets us up for what's to come, so already we know there's a fire (duh), an accident (the main character, Andy, played by Jaina Lee Ortiz, must take over as chief when her father is injured in action), and a love triangle. We also get glimpses of tearful fights, ill-advised make-outs, and Andy crying in the closet of Grey Sloan Memorial as Meredith keeps watch outside.