Set three blocks away from Grey's Anatomy's Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Station 19 follows the firefighters who brave the emergencies that send patients to the hospital in the first place. This means that, yes, there will be familiar faces in the series. Ellen Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey in the original series and co-executive produces the new show, appears in the trailer, and according to The Hollywood Reporter , showrunner and writer Stacy McKee said there was "a lot of potential for cross-pollination" in "small ways or big ways." Sounds like Meredith won't be the only Grey's face to pop up.