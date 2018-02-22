Sandra Oh is back, and where she's going, she won't need her tired scrubs. The actress, who rose to fame on Grey's Anatomy, is ditching the medical world for something a little more violent — though, admittedly, probably just as gory — in her new spy-thriller series Killing Eve.
The series, Deadline reports, follows Eve (Oh), a somewhat despondent MI5 security officer who finds a new purpose in life after being assigned to take down meticulous, merciless killer, Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Eve quickly learns, however, that tracking a skilled assassin is harder than it looks in spy flicks —and that it also pins you as the perfect target. That's bad news for Eve, but it's great news for the rest of us who have been dying to see Oh take on a more prominent leading role for years. Plus, if her appearance in Catfight demonstrated anything, it's that she can throw down with the best of 'em.
BBC released an official trailer for Killing Eve on Thursday, and it does not disappoint.
#KillingEve premieres Sunday, April 8 at 8/7c on @BBCAMERICA. It’s gonna be killer. pic.twitter.com/NlqIZFWjpk— BBC America (@BBCAMERICA) February 22, 2018
Oh's been teasing the series on social media for a while now, originally breaking the news on Twitter in July. At the time, she linked out to a story from The Hollywood Reporter with the simple caption, "Working again!"
And, what's not to be excited about? From the looks of things, Oh got to spend fall in France during shooting. C'est magnifique!
Btw ❤️ fr ?? shooting final block @KillingEve ! @BBCAMERICA next spring pic.twitter.com/HFrvDATSuc— Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) November 15, 2017
Equally thrilled about the new series is creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), who told THR she's "quivering with excitement about working with Sandra."
"I have been a huge fan of hers forever and am pinching myself that she is playing our Eve," Waller-Bridge added. "She is going to be so badass in this role."
Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait until spring to see Oh jump into action. Killing Eve is set to premiere on BBC America on April 8.
