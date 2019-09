The series, Deadline reports , follows Eve (Oh), a somewhat despondent MI5 security officer who finds a new purpose in life after being assigned to take down meticulous, merciless killer, Villanelle ( Jodie Comer ). Eve quickly learns, however, that tracking a skilled assassin is harder than it looks in spy flicks —and that it also pins you as the perfect target. That's bad news for Eve, but it's great news for the rest of us who have been dying to see Oh take on a more prominent leading role for years. Plus, if her appearance in Catfight demonstrated anything, it's that she can throw down with the best of 'em.