Sandra Oh Is Starring In A Cat & Mouse Spy Thriller Series

Good news for all the Grey's Anatomy fans who've been mourning Sandra Oh's departure from the show for the last three years: the actress is returning to TV in her first lead role since leaving Grey's. Oh will star as the title character in a dramatic spy thriller series titled Killing Eve, BBC America announced on Tuesday. The network says the series "topples the typical spy-action thriller as these two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse."
Oh, who departed Grey's Anatomy in 2014 after 10 years of playing Dr. Cristina Yang — an epic run that nabbed her a Golden Globe, two SAGs, and a slew of Emmy noms — will plays the titular role of Eve. Eve is unsatisfied by her boring desk job and fantasizes about being a spy. Her counterpart, Villanelle (not yet cast), is a psychopathic assassin. The eight-episode series, expected to premiere in 2018, will explore the "subversive, funny, obsessive relationship" that develops between Eve and Villanelle. That means it's essential that Oh, 45, has chemistry with her costar, so we're eagerly awaiting to hear who is cast.
While Oh's costar is up in the air, we do know that the series — based on the novellas by Luke Jennings — is in good hands behind the camera. Fans of the brilliant Amazon comedy Fleabag will be delighted to hear that creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge will serve as Killing Eve's showrunner. "I am quivering with excitement about working with Sandra!" Waller-Bridge said in the BBC America press release. "I have been a huge fan of hers forever and am pinching myself that she is playing our Eve. She is going to be so badass in this role."
