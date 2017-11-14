Grey's Anatomy is pulling out all the stops for its 14th season. The show just celebrated its 300th episode, which subtly reprised some of its most beloved characters, like Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and Christina Yang (Sandra Oh) — they even brought back Meredith's mother, Ellis Grey (Kate Burton).
Now, season 14 is coming to a close with a major bang. Forget whatever you heard about it being "lighter" and less exploding buildings: the finale is going to be huge, according to TVLine.
Co-showrunner Krista Vernoff, who came back to the show for season 14, said that the episode will be an "edge-of-your-seat action movie. Kevin McKidd, who plays Owen Hunt, teases a Grey's Anatomy finale that sounds more like Citizenfour and "Speed [without the bus]," elaborating that "it’s a moving freight train, and then it hits this point at the end of the episode where you’re like, ‘What’s going to happen?’ It really is a classic and beautifully done cliffhanger episode." Cliffhanger? Excuse us? What could be more of a cliffhanger than a fire at the hospital?
TVLine writes that the episode will see Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's computer system "compromised by a hacker, causing chaos and panic." It sounds like this will be the first time Meredith Grey has to deal with a computer virus instead of a biological virus.
At this point, it doesn't feel like the Shonda Rhimes-created show can kill off any more characters — we've already seen the tragic death of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), and our hearts are attached to the current ensemble cast.
