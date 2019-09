As so many fans have noted, April is a survivor. She fought tirelessly to get to where she is, and though she experienced some setbacks, she never gave up. When she failed her first medical exams, she hit the books, studied hard, and made sure she would pass the next time around. She served in the military only to come back home and have a shooter point a gun in her face. She's experienced the devastating losses of her child, Samuel , and her marriage to the love of her life, Jackson.