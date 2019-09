People so often cheer for actresses like Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman when they speak out about pay inequality, so why is it that so many fans are upset with Pompeo for fighting for her own salary increase? (And, according to this interview she gave with InStyle , getting her fair share was much harder than you might think.) When more than one man signs a multi-million dollar contract on a show, most of us don't even think twice, and it's rare that anyone blames them if/when other actors are fired.