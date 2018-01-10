Michelle Williams Reportedly Made Significantly Less Than Mark Wahlberg During All The Money In The World Reshoots
Update: January 11, 2018 at 3:20 p.m.
SAG-AFTRA, the union that protects actors, is reportedly investigating claims that Michelle Williams made far less than Mark Wahlberg during the reshoot for All the Money in the World.
In a more official statement, a spokesperson for the union said that the union can only establish a minimum salary; they cannot control how agents conduct themselves in negotiation.
"We are unambiguously in favor of pay equity between men and women in this industry and support every action to move in this direction,”the statement reads. “At the same time, performers at this level negotiate their above-scale rates through their agents. As it relates to this matter, you should talk to their representatives."
Original story follows.
Michelle Williams reportedly made far less than Mark Wahlberg during the reshoots for All The Money In The World, as per a report from USA Today. Three anonymous sources who were familiar with the situation told the publication that Williams made $80 per day while Wahlberg made $1.5 million in total for the last-minute fixup.
These two numbers present an egregious example of the wage gap. Williams made less that 1% of Wahlberg's salary for the same shoot. However, it was clear from early on that Williams chose to waive her fee. All the Money in the World scrambled to replace actor Kevin Spacey after sexual assault allegations surfaced in late October. In order to save the film, director Ridley Scott replaced Spacey with actor Christopher Plummer. Much to-do was made about the feasibility of the reshoot: The cast and crew would have to return to the set in November to film 22 scenes with Plummer. Then, the movie would arrive in theaters December 25.
"I was immediately exhilarated. I said, ‘My answer is yes. You can have my salary. You can have my Thanksgiving holiday. You can have whatever you want. Let's go do it,'" Williams told the LA Times regarding the frantic shoot in November.
Scott told USA Today in December that the reshoot was "not as expensive as you think" because everyone agreed to work for "nothing." Scott said in this exchange that while Plummer earned a regular salary, all the actors "came in for free." He also mentions Williams specifically as someone who didn't get paid.
Scott was likely employing hyperbole, as even under an "Ultra Low Budget Agreement," the Screen Actors Guild requires that performers make at least $125 per day. As an Academy award-nominated actress, Williams' fee is probably way higher than these numbers; so, "for free" might mean she accepted the lowest possible per diem. (Refinery29 has reached out to SAG-AFTRA for comment.)
It seems clear that in this case the pay disparity isn't about gender gap, but rather an awareness gap. If indeed Wahlberg earned $1.5 million on the shoot, it's because he, unlike Williams, maintained his fee. The reshoot of All the Money in the World occurred under extraordinary circumstances — there wasn't necessarily a rulebook for the occasion. Williams could have also pushed for her own salary, but she instead chose to honor the scrappiness of the last-minute shoot.
Wahlberg's representation declined to comment. Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Williams for comment.
