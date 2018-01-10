It seems clear that in this case the pay disparity isn't about gender gap, but rather an awareness gap. If indeed Wahlberg earned $1.5 million on the shoot, it's because he, unlike Williams, maintained his fee. The reshoot of All the Money in the World occurred under extraordinary circumstances — there wasn't necessarily a rulebook for the occasion. Williams could have also pushed for her own salary, but she instead chose to honour the scrappiness of the last-minute shoot.