During an interview with E! Live from the Red Carpet, Wilson said that there is one thing the cast of Grey's Anatomy fears most: cake. Each time someone leaves the show, they bring a cake to set to celebrate their last day. "The joke on set is, just don't bring the cake," Wilson says before breaking into laughter. "Just turn the cake around." For the cast of Grey's, cake is inextricably tied to someone leaving which kind of ruins cake if you ask us. How can you enjoy cake if you know that you'll be seeing a lot less of someone you just spent months or years working with?