Chandra Wilson, who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey on Grey's Anatomy, revealed what she and her fellow cast members fear more than the death of their characters.
The enduring hit is in its fourteenth season. Through it characters have come and gone, some more tragically than others. Few characters have stood the test of time like Dr. Miranda Bailey who remains one of the few cast members who has been on the show since the first season; however, the last episode did not leave Bailey in a good place. Many fans were wondering how much longer Bailey will be on the show. At peak stress for years, she has reached her limit and her body is letting her know in the form of a heart attack.
Advertisement
During an interview with E! Live from the Red Carpet, Wilson said that there is one thing the cast of Grey's Anatomy fears most: cake. Each time someone leaves the show, they bring a cake to set to celebrate their last day. "The joke on set is, just don't bring the cake," Wilson says before breaking into laughter. "Just turn the cake around." For the cast of Grey's, cake is inextricably tied to someone leaving which kind of ruins cake if you ask us. How can you enjoy cake if you know that you'll be seeing a lot less of someone you just spent months or years working with?
Wilson added that turnover is inevitable given the nature of the show. "It's serious television, you know. Characters are gonna come, characters are gonna go, and it's okay... Grey's is one of those shows that, for whatever reason, has been able to ride so many waves," said Wilson. Not only has the original show stood the test of time, but the medical procedural has lead to a number of spin-offs as well, most recently a new show called Station 19 which centers around a fire station near the hospital.
Cake is wonderful, but it is now associated with sad news for the cast of Grey's Anatomy. Still, it looks like they will be seeing more cakes because it doesn't seem like Grey's is going anywhere anytime soon.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement
Advertisement