With the announcement of a How To Get Away With Murder and Scandal crossover at the forefront of all of our minds, I can't blame you if you haven't been thinking about what's happening at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. But something big is about to happen — and after seeing this exclusive clip for Thursday night's episode, ominously titled "Don't Fear (The Reaper)", it doesn't look like good news for Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson).
In episode 11, Bailey's stress levels are reaching level 100. First of all, she is dealing with Ben's (Jason George) desires to become a Seattle firefighter. Second of all, she is navigating a hospital and managing a slew of medical professionals. She's overworked (when is she not?) and trying to find balance in life. But, she's quickly reaching her limits, and it all comes to a head tomorrow night.
In the exclusive clip below, we see a calm and collected Bailey approach a nurse's desk. She patiently waits for an irrational patient to stop complaining about some sort of pre-blood clot. Finally, she cuts in: "My name is Dr. Miranda Bailey. I am Chief of Surgery at Grey Sloane Memorial.." but the (surely overworked and tired) nurse cuts her off, dismissing her introduction. Bailey stares at her, and quips: "Okay if you interrupt me one more time I am going to climb over that counter."
The nurse's face changes as if to say: Okay you have my attention.
"My name is Miranda Bailey. I am Chief of Surgery at Grey Sloane Memorial. And I believe I am having a heart attack."
