In the exclusive clip below, we see a calm and collected Bailey approach a nurse's desk. She patiently waits for an irrational patient to stop complaining about some sort of pre-blood clot. Finally, she cuts in: "My name is Dr. Miranda Bailey. I am Chief of Surgery at Grey Sloane Memorial.." but the (surely overworked and tired) nurse cuts her off, dismissing her introduction. Bailey stares at her, and quips: "Okay if you interrupt me one more time I am going to climb over that counter."