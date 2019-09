In the pic , Olivia Pope (Washington) and Annalise Keating (Davis) look fierce as ever as they walk into a meeting room. Both women are impeccably dressed with designer handbags and professional folders in tow. Though EW notes Rhimes hasn't revealed just what will bring these two powerhouse women together, the outlet speculates that Annalise's latest legal battle with the governor of Pennsylvania may ultimately be the reason. If anyone can help Annalise save her reputation, it's going to be Olivia. After all, you don't become the president's chief of staff without knowing how to work the system.