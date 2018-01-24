For years, TGIT fans have been begging for a Scandal/How To Get Away With Murder crossover, and earlier this month the oh-so-brilliant Shonda Rhimes confirmed that our collective dreams would be coming true in 2018. Though both Viola Davis and Kerry Washington had shared photos teasing the event on their social media pages, up until now the details surrounding the episodes have been unclear. Thankfully, Entertainment Weekly shared an exclusive sneak peek photo from the highly anticipated episode that is sure to tide us over for a while until the event airs on March 1.
In the pic, Olivia Pope (Washington) and Annalise Keating (Davis) look fierce as ever as they walk into a meeting room. Both women are impeccably dressed with designer handbags and professional folders in tow. Though EW notes Rhimes hasn't revealed just what will bring these two powerhouse women together, the outlet speculates that Annalise's latest legal battle with the governor of Pennsylvania may ultimately be the reason. If anyone can help Annalise save her reputation, it's going to be Olivia. After all, you don't become the president's chief of staff without knowing how to work the system.
The suspense as we wait for more details is definitely brutal, but Davis assured EW that the night would be unforgettable.
"It was black girl magic on steroids," she told EW of the crossover. "Me and Kerry dancing to 'Rock the Boat'? Hey, it can't get any better."
Um, we're going to need footage of that immediately.
Washington told EW that she, too, loved shooting with Davis, whom she regards with "such immense respect and admiration." Can we just pause for a moment here and recognize how perfect it is that these two inspirational figures get giddy over working with each other? Women supporting women really is the best.
Be on the lookout for more details as they emerge in the coming weeks.
