All Of The Times Kerry Washington Decided Not To Channel Olivia Pope

Kerry Washington may or may not be the secret weapon to celebrities and their red carpet style brigade. Unlike her iconic role as Olivia Pope on Scandal (whose wardrobe we've chronicled since its debut), Washington prefers a more festive take off-camera. But we're not just talking about her coups in maternity wear and award show get-ups. We're talking about the fact that, no matter the occasion, Washington is dressed to the nine's, made a cameo in the ten's, got the brochure, and came all the way back. And, as you'll see in the slideshow ahead, we just can't get enough.