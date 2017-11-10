It's hard to believe, but next week already marks the winter finale of How to Get Away with Murder. But this time, we're not waiting to see if anyone will get away with murder — instead, the question is whether the group (minus Connor) will get away with taking Laurel's father down.
Michaela (Aja Naomi King) learns from Tegan that Antares is planing to go public at the end of the week, so there's not much time to leak the Antares documents before then. Laurel's (Karla Souza) plan — which also has Michaela and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora), and eventually Frank (Charlie Weber) and Asher (Matt McGorry) on board — is to leak confidential Antares documents, stolen from Caplan & Gold's secured files, to make her father's company's IPO essentially worthless. To her, it's the only way to make Jorge (Esai Morales) pay for what he did to Wes (Alfred Enoch).
Based on the flash forwards, though, it sounds like the plan doesn't exactly go off without a hitch. We're down to just 48 hours before the incident, and we're still no closer to knowing the specifics. We don't know where Laurel's baby is. We don't know whose bloody handprints are on the walls of Annalise's (Viola Davis) motel's elevator. We don't know why Asher is in jail. And we don't know why Isaac (Jimmy Smits) is at the elevator, or how he knows who Michaela is.
There is one thing we learn this week, though: Annalise's class action lawsuit against Pennsylvania's governor is moving forward. After a hearing in which the attorney general lobs a series of ad hominem attacks against Annalise, the judge grants Annalise the injunction.
And while it's a major victor for the former professor, there's still at least one person trying to take her down. Bonnie (Liza Weil) suggests to the attorney general that he call Isaac onto the stand. Isaac's testimony is in Annalise's favor, though, and he repeatedly tells the courtroom that Annalise hasn't been drinking and isn't at an additional risk of drinking again because of the class action suit.
But while Annalise might not be triggered by the lawsuit's stress, Isaac's ex-wife, Jacqueline, is still worried that treating Annalise could affect his well-being. Or, at least, that's what she tells Annalise — we still don't know this character, and she could be linked to someone like Denver or Jorge. Isaac maintains that he can treat Annalise, though, telling her at the end of the episode that she doesn't trigger him.
As for the show's romantic pairings, everything is essentially opposite of where it was last week. Asher and Michaela seem like they'll be okay, since she decided to pour ketchup on her never-worn wedding dress. (It's a whole thing.) But when Connor proposes to Oliver with a twist tie from a bread loaf, Oliver realizes he has to tell Connor the truth about Antares. If these two are still together at the end of next week's winter finale, it would be quite a shock.
Oh, and Oliver wants to use Simon as a scapegoat for the plan to use Tegan's ID card to access the Antares files, even though it could get Simon deported. He may not have murdered anyone, but Oliver's quickly become just as sinister as the original Keating Four. Which might have something to do with whatever he witnessed in the flash forward events. Hopefully, next week, all will be revealed.
