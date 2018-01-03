Shonda Rhimes Just Confirmed This Long-Awaited Crossover

Maybe 2018 really will be better than 2017, because Shonda Rhimes just confirmed something that's sure to make everybody happy. After actresses Viola Davis and Kerry Washington took to social media to post some pretty iconic photos, people were all but convinced that a Scandal/How To Get Away With Murder crossover is in the works. Now, Rhimes has posted a Tweet that gives us all the confirmation we need and then some.
"People. It's happening," she wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of the script. "@petenowalk, you ready for this?
#TGITCrossover #HowtoGetAwaywithScandal"
From what we can see of the script, Annalise Keating (Davis) reveals herself by answering one of Olivia Pope's (Washington) questions from off screen.
Advertisement
"Very good. Miss..." Olivia says, and the camera reverses to reveal...
"Keating," Annalise says. "Annalise Keating."
People. It's happening. @petenowalk, you ready for this? #TGITCrossover #HowtoGetAwaywithScandal pic.twitter.com/laROhxbeu8— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 3, 2018
Deadline reported the initial rumors of this crossover, pointing to the 2016 April Fool's joke that fooled people into believing a Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and HTGAWM crossover was brewing. While it doesn't seem like a trifecta is in our future, it could be that the excitement about the stunt paved the way for making it a reality.
Washington was the first to spark this fervor after posting a photo of herself on the How To Get Away With Murder set, tagging Viola Davis in the post.
Hey Ms @violadavis ❤️ check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you? https://t.co/JFdiCTmbFs pic.twitter.com/OcLdXtS9Nz— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 3, 2018
"Hey Ms @violadavis check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you?" she asked.
Later, Davis followed up with her own tease, posting a picture of herself at Olivia Pope's desk.
Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?! pic.twitter.com/WKKJzrQcJx— Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 3, 2018
While we don't know exactly when this crossover will grace our screens, ABC revealed that the episode was written by Morenike Balogun and Sarah L.Thompson and directed by Zetna Fuentes. New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder return Thursday, January 18.
Advertisement