One, you do not ignore me. Because two, I am right, always. It's frustrating. Get used to it. And three, there is only us. You and me -- that's all there is. We have it all. The people, the pulpit, the purse strings, the guns, all of it. Everything. Ours to deploy in the betterment and defense of the people and office we serve. But the men outside these oval walls? They want to take it all away from us. Because they are terrified. Because they are outraged. Because they have come to the realization that all those centuries of misogyny and privilege and status quo are finally over. That is why you never listen to a man over me. Your success as president is my only agenda. I alone have your back, always. You want to keep the barbarians at the gate? You want to hold these walls? You want to keep having it all? Reverse the tides of injustice? Redraw the map? Flood the darkness with light? Earn our place and make it so that a woman holding this office is no longer a novelty, but the norm? Then you have to stop thinking of me as an employee and start thinking of me as what I am. The boss. Put your faith in me and me alone, and you will become a monument. Ignore me, allow them to come between us? And you will become an asterisk.