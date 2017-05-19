It turns out that Luna wasn't the true mastermind. She thought she was, but it was in fact good ol' Cyrus (Jeff Perry) who was pulling the strings all along. He must have had to do it very carefully to make Luna think she was in charge, but he orchestrated the whole thing, with the ultimate goal being that Olivia would eventually suss out who was behind it all (Luna, though, not himself) and would take Luna out, then Cyrus would be the obvious choice to replace her and he would get what he wanted all along -- power.