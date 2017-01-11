Grey's Anatomy is set to give us the answer to a major question on fans' minds. The show will soon reveal Jackson Avery's (Jesse Williams) father, Entertainment Weekly reports. We already know Jackson's mother, played by Debbie Allen on the hit ABC show. But we haven't yet gotten a chance to see Jackson's father, or to watch the father and son interact. The news isn't a total surprise — nothing on Grey's happens by chance. Jackson and his ex-wife, April (Sarah Drew), recently had a baby, so it doesn't seem like a coincidence the show would introduce his father now. Will there be parallels between Jackson's fatherhood and his relationship with his own dad? It seems likely that the show will give a deeper meaning to the character's introduction. Grey's hasn't revealed exactly when Jackson's father will show up. But Drew told EW there will be an episode focused on April and Jackson's relationship that involves a trip to Montana, so it's sure to be an emotional ride.
