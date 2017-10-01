Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh is a survivor. The actress recently opened up about a surgery she underwent for a brain tumor just two years ago and hasn't been holding back details of her experience since. It's beyond inspiring, and now the star is sharing a big part of what got her through it.
This may be hard to believe, especially considering she's one-of-a-kind, but Walsh managed to find an IRL version of her character, Dr. Addison Montgomery, from the show. “I ended up finding this amazing doctor here in L.A. who is kind of a total Addison," she said in an interview on ABC Radio's No Limits With Rebecca Jarvis. "I say that only because I’m like I can’t believe I kind of found an Addison."
Walsh went on to say how close she got to her doctor and not just because she reminds her of someone so important in her life. “I really was always intent on wanting to partner with someone just to share and talk about my experience,” she explained on the radio show. “I love her so much and she’s so cool and so knowledgeable and so fierce and amazing."
A few days before, Walsh also revealed on a Facebook Live scars from her surgery, in honor of her spin-off from the beloved series, Private Practice, which started 10 years ago. It's incredible to see her light shining brighter than ever, so no matter what you're going through in life, get inspired by the actress and take her important piece of advice: “Find your Addison… I did… she’s awesome."
