Kate Walsh Shows Fans The Scar From Her Brain Surgery For The First Time

Earlier this month, Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice star Kate Walsh revealed that in 2015, she had surgery to remove a brain tumor that was found to be benign. Now, the actress has revealed the scar from the surgery in a new Facebook post.
The reveal came during a Facebook live chat Walsh started in honor of Private Practice. It's hard to believe, but the Grey's spinoff first aired 10 years ago yesterday. Walsh wanted to mark the occasion by taking fans' questions about the show. She got her costar Amy Brenneman in on the Facebook live action, too.
The scar reveal comes about two minutes into the video, before Walsh and Brenneman actually get into the discussion about Private Practice. Walsh noted that her former costar was wearing a cute hat for the video, and Brenneman said it was only to cover up her roots. Walsh then pointed out her own roots, adding that she's getting her hair colored on Friday — but that didn't stop her from parting her hair in the center. The center part also revealed the scar, which is at the center of the top of her head.
"It goes all the way over here," Walsh said of the scar, pointing to the side of her head and lifting her hair up.
During the conversation, the stars also lamented the fact that Private Practice is no longer available to stream on Netflix. And when one fan asked the duo what the best part of working with each other was, Walsh said that they "laugh a lot." Brenneman agreed, encouraging fans to watch Private Practice's gag reels to see Walsh's "impromptu humor." If you've been missing the show, the Facebook live is worth checking out.
