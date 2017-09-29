Meredith loses it completely after she does surgery on Megan, only to find she can’t close because there isn’t enough tissue. The major downside is this means it will take Megan months to heal so not only will she not be able to go back and rescue the child she wants to adopt but her love triangle with Riggs will drag on endlessly. Except! Meredith suggests doing an abdominal wall transplant, which is a somewhat untested surgery. We’re supposed to get invested in the sub-i’s, apparently, because Meredith sends them out to find donors. The one Wilson boinked pulls that hat trick off and she snags his spot in the OR. Karev handles it all amazingly well. Maybe he is the new Christina (Sandra Oh)?