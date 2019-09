Hinton's goodbye is no surprise: it was reported back in February that the actress would not star in season 14 of ABC's long-running medical drama. However, fans were anxiously waiting to hear why her character wouldn't return to the series. Hinton — who will next appear in Alan Ball's upcoming television series Here, Now — may be leaving the series, but unlike so many of her cast member's characters, Stephanie is still alive and well in the Shondaland universe, despite a near-death experience in the finale's tragedy du juor. (This time, it was a fire.) Stephanie is just not too keen on being a doctor anymore — she spent her whole life in hospitals — and so she's peacing out of Seattle to explore the world.