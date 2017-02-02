Last year, we were afraid Jerrika Hinton, AKA Dr. Stephanie Edwards on Grey's Anatomy, could leave the series for a new Shonda Rhimes pilot. But that show fell through, and she returned to Grey Sloan Memorial. Then, we had another scare when she joined a new HBO drama about a multiracial family. But that role isn't full-time, so we thought we were OK. Apparently, though, our fears were justified (spoilers ahead): Hinton is leaving Grey's Anatomy. TV Line reports she won't be starring in season 14. It's still possible we'll see her from time to time as a guest, though. She just won't be a regular anymore. Nobody's said anything about how her character's story ends, so we're praying they don't kill her off like McDreamy.
