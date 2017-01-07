Does This Mean Big Changes For Grey’s Anatomy?

Is Dr. Stephanie Edwards leaving Seattle Grace for good? Deadline reports that Grey's Anatomy actress Jerrika Hinton was cast in True Blood creator Alan Ball's upcoming drama for HBO that focuses on a multiracial family. Hinton will play Ashley, the daughter of Somali refugees who was adopted by a lawyer (Holly Hunter) and her husband after her mother died and her dad was deported. Lucky for fans, Hinton's role on the untitled series is believed to be of "guest capacity," according to Variety, which means she won't have to hang up her scrubs just yet.
Hinton will reportedly remain a series regular on Grey's through the rest of its 13th season. But, her future on the medical drama, which has not yet been picked up for another season by ABC, is up in the air. Hinton joined Grey's Anatomy in season 9 as a recurring character and was bumped up to series regular the following season. If her role similarly expands on Ball's drama, she may just have to say bye-bye to Meredith and the rest of the gang. It's a cliffhanger that certainly seems worthy of ShondaLand, don't you think?
Hinton will reportedly remain a series regular on Grey's through the rest of its 13th season. But, her future on the medical drama, which has not yet been picked up for another season by ABC, is up in the air. Hinton joined Grey's Anatomy in season 9 as a recurring character and was bumped up to series regular the following season. If her role similarly expands on Ball's drama, she may just have to say bye-bye to Meredith and the rest of the gang. It's a cliffhanger that certainly seems worthy of ShondaLand, don't you think?
Advertisement