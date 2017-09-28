Grey's Anatomy Teases So Much Drama For Owen & Amelia

Meanwhile, Owen and Amelia have a lot of things they need to work out. And as much as Amelia was really compassionate towards the Megan situation, there's still the lingering doubts about their future. McKidd also dropped some spoilers about how Amelia will react to this difficult situation. "Owen’s family all gather ’round in the first few episodes for Megan’s return, so they really witness the way Amelia’s handling this and they have a lot to say about it," he says. A lot to say? Hmmm, sounds like Amelia may be rocking the boat. "Owen is not only having his own concerns, but his family are also raising up their hands and saying, “You know, there’s some issues here.”