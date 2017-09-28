Grey's Anatomy Teases So Much Drama For Owen & Amelia

When we last left Grey's Anatomy, things were on fire — literally. We still can't get the image of Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) improvising a surgery on Erin (Darby Camp) out of our heads. And things were heating up with Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), who may be rekindling their love. Owen also began the hard work processing the fact that his sister Megan (Abigail Spencer) is very much alive.
Kevin McKidd spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the journey his character will be on. Juggling relationships with his long-lost sister and estranged wife, he's got some serious fences to mend. "The big fear for Owen is that Megan is going to come back dark, twisted, tortured and haunted, and the writers have done a great job in going, “No, that isn’t necessarily what happened to Megan," he explains. He even notes that the writers did a great service to Megan by giving her strength: "it speaks to Megan as a character that even through those 10 dark years that she managed to keep a light on inside her."
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Owen and Amelia have a lot of things they need to work out. And as much as Amelia was really compassionate towards the Megan situation, there's still the lingering doubts about their future. McKidd also dropped some spoilers about how Amelia will react to this difficult situation. "Owen’s family all gather ’round in the first few episodes for Megan’s return, so they really witness the way Amelia’s handling this and they have a lot to say about it," he says. A lot to say? Hmmm, sounds like Amelia may be rocking the boat. "Owen is not only having his own concerns, but his family are also raising up their hands and saying, “You know, there’s some issues here.”
Luckily, we don't have to worry about any death-related drama. The show rivals Game of Thrones in how it kills off characters, but our favorite doctors may live to see another patient at Grey-Sloan Memorial. Season 14 expected to be "funnier, sexier, and lighter," and we can't wait. Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC tonight, September 28.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement