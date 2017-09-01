After months of hype, teases, and creepy trailers, American Horror Story: Cult is finally nigh. Season 7 of the FX cult hit will premiere on Tuesday, September 5 and it's filled with all the celebrity stars we've come to expect. Traditional cast members Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Cheyenne Jackson will all be there, as will returned co-star Emma Roberts. On top of these A-list names, we've got a massive crop of new additions, including Lena Dunham, Scream Queens' secret weapon Billie Lourd, Teen Wolf favorite Colton Haynes, and comedian Billy Eichner.
All of these actresses and actors will be caught up in the nightmare that will be Cult, a story set in present-day Michigan following the 2016 presidential election. If the promos for the latest installment of AHS are to be believed, season 7 will deal with many, many clowns, the country's current political hysteria, misogyny, and, possibly, a metaphor for the so-called "alt-right" movement.
To understand how everyone from Sarah Paulson to Lena Dunham fits into AHS season 7, we put together a handy guide to their characters. Keep reading to find out what to expect from each person taking on Cult. Then, it'll probably be time to start taking bets on who will make it out of Cult alive.
