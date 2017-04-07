American Horror Story is set to get a major dose of Chanel — Chanel No. 3, that is. Deadline reports that Billie Lourd is jumping from one Ryan Murphy series to another: au revoir, Scream Queens, hello AHS.
Lourd, who made her TV debut on Fox's Scream Queens, will join fellow Murphy standbys Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters in the upcoming seventh season of FX's American Horror Story. The two, who have appeared in every single season of the frightening anthology series, are the only cast members to confirm their participation in the upcoming election-themed season. Another Scream Queens alumnae who's crossed over? Emma Roberts, who appeared in both the Fox series and in AHS: Freak Show.
Advertisement
Lourd isn't the only newcomer. She joins unlikely addition Billy Eichner, known for his unique style of on-the-street comedy and ear-splitting delivery. Both Eichner and Lourd start filming in May.
There are no details on anyone's roles just yet — and knowing Murphy, there will be plenty of red herrings, teaser trailers (real and fake), and clues when the season premiere gets closer. Paulson has mentioned that she'd like to play a particular role, however.
All we do know for sure? Be ready for a "totally batshit" season, according to executive producer Tim Minear, who offered up a few sneak peaks during a PaleyFest panel. Deadline adds that the show's upcoming season will explore the aftermath of the recent election and that the season premiere will take place on election night. Let's hope that it's a little bit different than Scandal's crazy, over-the-top approach to the current political climate.
Lourd was last seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with her late mother, Carrie Fisher. She's set to reprise her role of Lieutenant Connix in the sci-fi franchise's next installment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Advertisement