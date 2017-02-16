American Horror Story Season 7 Will Be Based On The 2016 Election, Which Sounds About Right

If you regarded the 2016 presidential election as a bit of a nightmare, well, you ain't seen nothing yet. During last night's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, American Horror Story producer Ryan Murphy revealed that the show's seventh season would be based on the election. "[Season 7] is going to be about the election that we just went through so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people," Murphy said. When Cohen asked if Donald Trump would inspire an AHS character, Murphy responded with a vague "maybe." He added that he doesn't have a title yet, though we think "Alternative Facts" can always be counted on to make someone's blood run cold. Alas, The Purge has already been taken. AHS regular Sarah Paulson would no doubt make an excellent Hillary Clinton. Maybe throw in Courtney B. Vance as Ben Carson, Evan Peters as Eric Trump, and Lily Rabe as Kellyanne Conway, and you've got yourself one very scary party. In terms of villains, though, can the electoral college really compete with Bloody Face?
Advertisement
Related Video:
Advertisement