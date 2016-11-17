American Horror Story: Roanoke ended last night. Thank. God. This season of the anthology series was the textbook definition of "doing the most." And the finale was Ryan Murphy’s attempt to outdo himself while simultaneously diving into autoethnography (that PaleyFest scene was just awkward).



In less than an hour, we witnessed no fewer than three additional documentary-style shows, not including the bajillion news specials and broadcasts, that were all trash. It was an unnecessary episode that should have been left on the cutting-room floor. Audrey dying at the hands of a police officer remains Roanoke's most shocking plot twist, and would have been a great place to end the season.



But not only did AHS insist on wasting our time last night, viewers are still scratching their heads trying to get answers to these questions.



