He's best known for his comedy, but Billy Eichner is stretching his acting chops into a new genre.
The Billy on the Street host will star in the seventh season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story, Deadline first reported. The outlet describes Eichner's part as "a heavily recurring role" in the season. He'll star alongside series regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Filming for the seventh season will start in May.
Naturally, the cast and crew, as well as FX itself, are being as cryptic as possible about the next AHS season. We know it's going to be inspired by the 2016 U.S. presidential election (is there anything scarier?), and that the first episode will focus on the election night, but the rest of the details are still under wraps.
Fans don't know who Paulson and Peters will be playing yet, either, though plenty of Paulson's devotees think she'd make a great Hillary Clinton. (Apparently, though, the actress would love to play President Trump.)
According to Deadline's sources, the Difficult People star "is playing a close confidant of Paulson’s character and mostly will be wearing mysterious tank tops." The season will include 11 episodes, and Eichner is expected to appear in six or seven of them.
With little information about the next season, AHS fans are more than happy to come up with ideas about who Eichner and the rest of the cast might be playing. The series has never been conventional — can we expect Eichner as a wig-clad Kellyanne Conway? We wouldn't put it past him to portray the country's staunch defender of alternative facts. Eichner could also star as Steve Bannon or Sean Spicer — although Melissa McCarthy is the only one who can really fill that latter role. (Plus, none of these people are known for wearing tank tops.)
Fans took to Twitter to speculate about Eichner's role — and to make a few Billy on the Street jokes.
I don't think I wanna know what @billyeichner's character in #AHS will do for a dollar. https://t.co/Hejuq1KGMD— Johnny K(revens) (@johnnykwuhhh) March 28, 2017
@nedzelspretzels @billyeichner FOR A DOLLAR who's tryna murder evan peters with me— Han (@han_stagram_) March 28, 2017
I swear to god if Billy Eichner's character in AHS isn't some sort of Milo rip-off I will be deeply ...surprised.— Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) March 28, 2017
I hope billy eichner is the villain in whatever story AHS is doing this season and just SCREAMS at everybody— kyra kaufer ? (@capecodkyrakyra) March 28, 2017
Will Eichner's character actually get to scream in his signature fashion? Only time will tell.
