Shortly after, he emphasized that his take on the bonkers election would be more metaphorical than literal. "I said that American Horror Story’s season 7 was going to be about the election. Now did I mean this literally? No," Murphy told People . "The themes of American Horror Story have always been allegory. We’ll not see Trump or Clinton as characters on the show." He then added that Paulson would make a damn good Kellyanne Conway, though. (Just be straight with us, Ryan!) But for now, it looks like Alec Baldwin will remain the Trump impersonator in chief.