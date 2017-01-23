Celebs Inspired By Kellyanne Conway Tweet Their Own #AlternativeFacts

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer shared several pieces of false information suggesting that Trump's inauguration had a high turnout — then made more inaccurate statements to justify the low attendance. The internet had a field day, creating memes imagining what other lies Spicer might tell. Trump adviser Kellanne Conway added more fodder for these jokes when she said that Spicer was simply using "alternative facts." The hashtag #alternativefacts began trending, with a number of celebrities joining in. In an alternate universe imagined by Lance Bass, the former Backstreet Boy had a fling with Betty White. Now, that would be an interesting couple.
As a member of the @backstreetboys, I had a love child with @BettyMWhite. #AlternativeFacts— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) January 22, 2017
Chris Wood proposed something you should never try at home.
If you run out of milk, you can just microwave orange juice. #ALTERNATIVEFACT— Chris Wood (@ChristophrWood) January 22, 2017
David Schneider is engaging in wishful thinking.
"It is not Monday. It is still the weekend. Period."#mondaymotivation #alternativefacts pic.twitter.com/XX3vbAbvk6— David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 23, 2017
And yet, to George Takei, this all makes a weird kind of sense in a world where Trump is president.
Kellyanne Conway now refers to their lies as "alternative facts." We get it. War is peace, freedom is slavery, Trump is presidential.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 22, 2017
But Samantha Bee prefers to imagine an "alternative" country led by someone else.
Hillary is president right now. I choose to believe this. #alternativefacts— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 22, 2017
