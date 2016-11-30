At 94, Golden Girls' Betty White debunks every stereotype about aging. On the Today show, Al Roker asked her if she had any "plans to slow down or retire" and she responded "Why? No."
The conversation turned to her love life when she said she related to her Mary Tyler Moore Show character Sue Ann Nivens more than her Golden Girls character Rose Nylund.
"She was a bit of a feisty one," he commented.
"Well, she liked men. So does Betty. It's kind of a hobby of mine," she said. "The men don't know it."
But she hasn't been dating much since her husband Allen Ludden died, she said, telling Roker nobody would ask out a 94-year-old woman. When he suggested that 94-year-old men would, she came back with, "How old are you?"
The conversation turned to her love life when she said she related to her Mary Tyler Moore Show character Sue Ann Nivens more than her Golden Girls character Rose Nylund.
"She was a bit of a feisty one," he commented.
"Well, she liked men. So does Betty. It's kind of a hobby of mine," she said. "The men don't know it."
But she hasn't been dating much since her husband Allen Ludden died, she said, telling Roker nobody would ask out a 94-year-old woman. When he suggested that 94-year-old men would, she came back with, "How old are you?"
When he asked how she stays so energetic, she chalked it up to animals. She's a Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association trustee and a proud dog mom.
"Everybody should have or cultivate a passion," she said. "Don’t be afraid to really get hooked on something, because that will refurbish your energy. It will refurbish your interest."
"Everybody should have or cultivate a passion," she said. "Don’t be afraid to really get hooked on something, because that will refurbish your energy. It will refurbish your interest."
Advertisement