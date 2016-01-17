Betty White turns 94 on January 17. Just six years shy of her centennial celebration, White has been able to cram over a hundred years' worth of memories, accomplishments, and laugh-out-loud moments into her life and ours.
After her 70-plus years in the entertainment industry, Betty White has — no doubt — become an icon. She continuously proves that you can still be hilarious, sexy, and wise beyond your years, no matter your age.
She’s been married three times, but has kissed countless men and women in the name of love, lust, and everything in-between. She has also won seven Emmys (after being nominated for 21!), written eight books, and won numerous other industry awards, like the People’s Choice Award for TV Icon, providing us with this heart-melting moment.
But most importantly, she has inspired us every step of the way. What makes White so awesome is that she keeps it real. She jokes about sex, relationships, and growing older. She gets pop culture — who could forget her Miley Cyrus spoof? And she loves her furry friends. White has been a major, lifelong donor to the Morris Animal Foundation and even created her own Betty White Wildlife Foundation.
While it would take a lot to top her flash mob birthday surprise last year, we know she will be celebrating in style. In honor of her, we collected our favorite unthinkable and thought-provoking Betty White-isms through the years. Betty White, you are like a fine wine: you keep getting better with age.
