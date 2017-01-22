The Internet Is Serving Sean Spicer Hilarious Memes About Lying

RT @markzohar: Guess the number of jelly beans.— Rabbi David Mivasair (@Mivasair) January 22, 2017
Me: 87
Wife: 134
Sean Spicer: 1.5 million #spicerfacts pic.twitter.com/6Cpv1X2Vg3
? RT @SpicerFacts: Everyone knows it's butter. Period. #SpicerFacts pic.twitter.com/Uk5OkxjEYZ— Sandrine (@Sandrina1978) January 22, 2017
President Trump has captured and killed Bin Laden with his own two massive hands. #SpicerFacts pic.twitter.com/pNXw9knEMv— Veronica (@_veronicapz) January 22, 2017
"You're free to leave the Hotel California whenever you'd like." #SpicerFacts pic.twitter.com/hce2BSTjtH— Brian (@briblu311) January 22, 2017
"Taco Tuesday is on Wednesday, period." - @PressSec pic.twitter.com/DO4rEOkW5R— colton dunn (@captdope) January 22, 2017
"Suicide Squad was the most critically acclaimed movie of 2016. Period." #SpicerFacts pic.twitter.com/wvjrmH8mfj— Film School Rejects (@rejectnation) January 22, 2017
"Everyone knows Beyoncé was the weak link in Destiny's Child. Period." #SpicerFacts pic.twitter.com/jIWuYHb7bS— Josh Crews (@JoshCrewsReally) January 22, 2017
"Oprah does not love bread. Period." pic.twitter.com/Q1ZYfW9TKQ— Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) January 22, 2017
"Ross and Rachel were not on a break. Period." pic.twitter.com/BedxZHHXJG— Zach Staton (@HailStaton) January 22, 2017
"Konami loves and has always supported Kojima. PT was never created. Period" pic.twitter.com/X5gAVkhykW— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 22, 2017
More than before we will have to deal with the "truth" according to Sean Spicer / @POTUS / @realDonaldTrump #SpicerFacts #Spicerbriefing pic.twitter.com/h2BTkwJOTk— Kamerlid151ᵛᵉʳᶥᶠᶥᵉᵈ (@Kamerlid151) January 22, 2017
#spicerfacts the inauguration had 1.5 million gazillion fifillion Trump supporters present. Period! pic.twitter.com/yM5BZnoJZR— Mr. Monkey (@Junsocko) January 22, 2017
Donald Trump was the first person to walk on the moon, despite what the dishonest media claims. #SpicerFacts— Sean Spicer Facts (@SeanSpicerFacts) January 22, 2017