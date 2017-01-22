Story from US News

The Internet Is Serving Sean Spicer Hilarious Memes About Lying

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP Images.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed Saturday that Trump's inauguration drew "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period." But the internet isn't having it. In reality, an estimated 1.8 million people attended Obama's inauguration in 2009, but only an estimated 250,000 attended Trump's. Twice as many people were in D.C. for the Women's March. Spicer's assertion that the crowd appeared smaller than Obama's due to the Mall's floor coverings was also inaccurate — these were also used for Obama in 2013. Another excuse he offered for the low attendance was that magnetometers — devices used for security checkpoints — "went as far back on the Mall, preventing hundreds of thousands of people from being able to access the Mall as quickly as they had in inaugurations past." There actually weren't any magnetometers there, United States Secret Service spokesperson told CNN. People are calling out Spicer's false statements and imagining what other lies he might tell using the hashtag #SpicerFacts.
Guillermo Del Toro joined in with a jab alluding to his feud with video game designer Hideo Kojima.
Spicer has also earned himself comparisons to Baghdad Bob and Dr. Evil.
Spicer also made a claim the President himself has made — that the media's biased against Trump — and people weren't have that either.
