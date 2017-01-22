A big thank you to the organizers and the men and women of the NYPD for keeping 400,000 New Yorkers safe during today's #WomensMarchNYC. pic.twitter.com/vkGharcQqk— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 22, 2017
Walking from the Wilson Bldg as the #WomensMarch crowds head home.— MurielBowser (@MurielBowser) January 21, 2017
Thank you for visiting & letting your voices be heard. So proud of you. pic.twitter.com/twQoDHmrmg
On my way to @BosWomensMarch--will I see you there? Looks like a large crowd already! #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/cG61IMI9rJ— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) January 21, 2017
Thousands in #DTLA exerc 1st Amend Right, peaceful & great spirits. No arrests & Public transp mvg slow. Thx for ur patience #itsourLAstory— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 21, 2017
Per Commissioner Evans: "Really impressed by levels of respect & courtesy shown to my officers by all attending today's #BostonWomensMarch."— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 21, 2017
Thank you to everyone who came out for #womensmarchpdx today in what was easily one of the largest marches ever in Portland. 100% peaceful.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 22, 2017
We thank everyone that came out and participated in the #WomensMarch in Atlanta today. Very peaceful and everyone had a great time. pic.twitter.com/0ZTH23RHq2— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) January 22, 2017
The protest has wrapped up. There were no arrests made by MPD.— Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) January 21, 2017
One of the Women's Marchers' final acts: leaving their protest signs in front of the White House. pic.twitter.com/1MvCaKwaqz— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) January 21, 2017
Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017
Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017
Latest: Washington city official estimates turnout for Women's March at 500K - double the initial predictions. https://t.co/wLkwOjbPYL— The Associated Press (@AP) January 21, 2017